Lady Lake police officer recognized for his lifesaving actions

When a car in front of Sgt. Thomas Sarakinis caught fire and he realized someone was in danger, his first responder’s mindset quickly kicked in.
Sarakinis was honored for his lifesaving actions that day during the Rotary of Leesburg Noon club’s Service Above Self luncheon in May. The luncheon brings together multiple local law enforcement agencies to recognize officers like Sarakinis, who works at the Lady Lake Police Department, for going above and beyond in their service.
“I was humbled. Really, it’s what we do every day,” Sarakinis said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
