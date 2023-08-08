Lady Lake Police Department swears in new police chief

Town of Lady Lake Clerk Nancy Wilson, left, swears in Steve Hunt as the new Lady Lake police chief during a commission meeting. Hunt’s wife, Venetia Hunt, held the Bible while the oath was read.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Lady Lake Police Department’s newest Police Chief Steve Hunt is a man of the people, and he believes positive relations with the community should be at the forefront of law enforcement. 

This message was the heart of his speech following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall. 

“I am thankful for the relationships built here in the town,” Hunt said. “To the men and women I share the badge with, it is an honor to stand beside you and to serve with you.” 

