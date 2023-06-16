Lady Lake plans Back 2 School Palooza event

Kids laughing as they jump around a bounce house, music from nearby DJ and free school supplies all around — this is Lady Lake’s vision for its first Back 2 School Palooza.
The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5 at the Guava Street Athletic Complex, will kick off the new school year for students while providing an opportunity for local businesses to advertise and interact with residents.
