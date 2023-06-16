Lady Lake plans Back 2 School Palooza event

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.