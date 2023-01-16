Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans

One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country.
The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others.
“It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady Lake. “Mission BBQ’s mission is to serve.”
On Jan. 9, all Mission BBQ locations closed their doors for its Day of Service, which has been celebrated on the second Monday in January for the last few years. This year, all locations halted operations for the day.
Staff at the Lady Lake and Ocala Mission BBQ locations joined forces to feed homeless veterans at the Ritz Historic Inn and Ritz Reserve in Ocala.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.