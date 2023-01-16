Lady Lake, Ocala Mission BBQs serve homeless veterans

United States Army veteran Richard Black, right, receives hiritzs meal from the employees of the Lady Lake Mission BBQ, on Jan. 9 at Ritz Reserve in Ocala during the Day of Service event sponsored by Mission BBQ.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

One of Mission BBQ’s primary goals is serving those who serve the country.

The restaurant chain even has its own annual Day of Service where staff members serve veterans and others.

“It’s just about giving back to them,” said Dani Hon, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ in Lady Lake. “Mission BBQ’s mission is to serve.” 

On Jan. 9, all Mission BBQ locations closed their doors for its Day of Service, which has been celebrated on the second Monday in  January for the last few years. This year, all locations halted operations for the day. 

Staff at the Lady Lake and Ocala Mission BBQ locations joined forces to feed homeless veterans at the Ritz Historic Inn and Ritz Reserve in Ocala. 

