Lady Lake Little League brings families, community together

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.