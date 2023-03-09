Lady Lake Little League brings families, community together

Lady Lake Bulls’ Aiden Ramos, 9, throws a pitch during a Little League baseball game against the Lady Lake Phillies at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

For Jorlyn Johnson and her family, spring baseball is full of excitement and long days at  Guava Street Athletic Complex. With six kids — five a part of Lady Lake Little League — the Johnsons are a mainstay of the organization. 

They are at the baseball fields at least five days a week with practices and games. 

“It feels very homey here, we basically live here,” Johnson said. “It is an extension of our life and family. We know everybody since we have been coming here for so long.” 

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.