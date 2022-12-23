Lady Lake Library offers cookie decorating class

With her Christmas unicorn shirt, matching leggings and silver sneakers, Aria Stevens was excited to decorate cookies.
“I like eating the cookies and decorating them because it’s my favorite time,” she said, with a smile.
Before she could share, Aria, 5, already started snacking on them.
“These are for me to eat,” she said to her brother, Silas Stevens, who is 4 years old. “Are those for you to eat?”
“Maybe one of them,” he said, with a giggle.
On Monday, a mix of 22 children and family members decorated holiday cookies at Lady Lake Library, 225 W Guava St. in Lady Lake.
Silas and Aria’s mom, Ashley Stevens, attends many events at the library with her children.
“They always host the cutest events for the kids,” Ashley said. “They have crafts, beading, horse therapy and magicians. They’ve also had the Lady Lake Police Department talk about bike safety. We always go to the park after (the events), which is conveniently right next door.”
