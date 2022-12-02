Lady Lake Library hosts therapy dog reading events

Scarlett the therapy dog has been a part of the Lady Lake Public Library since 2019.
She comes every Wednesday to the library’s reading room so kids of all ages can read to her and build their confidence.
Scarlett’s calm demeanor allows kids to feel more comfortable picking up a book and reading out loud, said Laurie Carpenter, a volunteer of Southeastern Guide Dogs and Scarlett’s owner, and they build a more personal reading relationship every time she comes.
“There’s a lot of heartwarming things that come from the kids visiting and reading with Scarlett,” Carpenter said. “There was one little boy ... when we started this three years ago, who didn’t like to read aloud. He wouldn’t read to his mom, me or anybody else, even his own dog, just Scarlett.”
