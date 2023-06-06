Lady Lake installs flashing stop signs at busy intersection

An intersection in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages is part of pilot test designed to increase driver and pedestrian safety.
Lady Lake recently installed LED flashing lights on the stop signs at the high traffic, four-way stop at the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Del Mar Drive. Over the past few years, residents have voiced their concerns to the town about drivers running the stop signs at this intersection.
“The new signs, which are solar-powered, were installed to enhance driver visibility and awareness,” said Elisha Pappacoda, Lady Lake communications director. “This is the first installation of this type in the town and will be used as a pilot test for future installations at other high-traffic intersections, if successful.”
