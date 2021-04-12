Lady Lake Farmers Market returns to former location

What’s old is new again at the Lady Lake Farmers Market.
Ongoing construction on U.S. Highway 27/441 prompted the market to relocate to the soccer fields at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex from its original location at Log Cabin Park.
But, as March 30, the market returned to Log Cabin Park, where the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce is located. It’s been home to the market for 10 years.
Market operator Peggy Sweet said the market was “too popular for its own good” at the soccer fields because of overwhelming customer interest.
A mix of motor vehicles and golf carts filled nearly every spot at the sports complex during the market’s March 16 grand opening and ribbon-cutting event.
But the high level of activity had the unintended consequence of disrupting the sports complex’s operations, Sweet said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.