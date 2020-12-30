Lady Lake Farmers Market prepares for move

Planned construction near the traditional site of the Lady Lake Farmers Market will lead it to temporarily relocate, and its new site will bring Villagers closer to vendors.
The farmers market will soon take place at the soccer fields at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 250 Rolling Acres Road. Peggy Sweet, who manages the market, said she expects the relocation to start Feb. 16.
Sweet added that she plans to dress up the area of the farmers market to give it a quaint, homey aesthetic similar to Log Cabin Park.
For the last nine years, Sweet organized the Lady Lake Farmers Market at Log Cabin Park, in the area where the town’s historical society and chamber of commerce are located.
