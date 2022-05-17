Lady Lake Commission to take another look at apartment homes

Some opposition to the apartment homes is rooted in the desire to bring back Katie Belle’s,  the dining club that used to occupy that space before closing about two years ago as the pandemic took shape.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The Lady Lake Town Commission will reconsider a plan from The Villages to bring apartment homes to Spanish Springs. 

Commissioners voted 3-2 on Monday to take another look at the proposal to create seven age-restricted apartment homes on the Van Patten Building’s second floor on June 6. Commissioners Ed Freeman, Ruth Kussard and Tony Holden voted in favor, and Mayor Jim Rietz and Commissioner Paul Hannan voted against.

The commission previously rejected the proposal 3-2 on May 2. Freeman voted “no” then, but later asked that the commission discuss revisiting the matter. 

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.