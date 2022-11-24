Lady Lake Church outreach hits milestone

Twenty-four years ago, Operation Homebound set out to feed the community.
“When Operation Homebound began on May 4, 1998, 14 meals were prepared and delivered,” said Terry Carroll, executive director for the ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church. “Today, we are delivering about 1,000 meals a week. That’s over 50,000 meals a year.”
Operation Homebound reached a major milestone in August when it prepared and served its 1 millionth meal.
