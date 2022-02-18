Lady Lake Church builds Bible segments to spread word

Tri County Baptist Church’s sanctuary was transformed into a workshop last weekend, as dozens of congregants and others gathered over two days to gather Scripture for the people of the Philippines.
The “Scripture Assembly” project, which took place Feb. 11-12 at the Lady Lake church, yielded 25,000 booklets containing the Gospel of John and the Book of Romans. The event has been a staple outreach of Tri County Baptist for several years.
“This year marks our fifth year of Scripture Assembly,” said George Prinzing, Senior Pastor for Tri County Baptist, “My father traveled the United States to lead churches and other groups to assemble Scripture, and I am blessed to have my church doing the same.”
