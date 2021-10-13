Ladies Village Cup eyes many changes for its 20th edition

Though the next Ladies Village Cup is still more than six months away, it’s never too early to start making plans.
And change is the keyword for the 20th edition.
Out are the brackets and straight team-vs.-team matchups of recent years. In their place comes a points-based format in which every hole earns a point, matches crisscross against any opponent of similar ability and everybody gets to play the full Ryder Cup trio of formats.
“It’s a win-win-win for everybody,” Jean Lastowka, president of the Cup’s organizing committee, said as a test event last week wound down at Bonifay Country Club. “We’re super excited about it. The feedback has been incredible. Those that are here are just loving the format.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.