Ladies for Liberty to sing at Villages Honor Flight fundraiser

Watching veterans get up and dance to songs like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by The Andrews Sisters is one of Wanda Martin’s favorite sights.
Martin owns and manages Ladies for Liberty, a musical group made up of two trios that is once again partnering with Villages Honor Flight for an event to raise money in support of the local veteran’s organization.
“We do World War II, Korean, Vietnam and all the way up to the modern patriotic salute (songs),” said Martin, of the Village of Duval. “We’re all about veterans. We participate in the Honor Flight program in Kentucky and we go to Washington. We sing the whole time — on the bus, on the plane. We sing, and these guys come to life when you start singing their songs.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.