Ladies Division 2 welcomes Division 1

The Villages is called “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” for a reason.
When a friend or neighbor is in need it’s a safe bet someone will be there to help. And it’s no different on the softball field.
Due to seasonal residents leaving and some others traveling during the summer, Ladies Division 1 unfortunately didn’t have enough players to field a division. Thankfully Ladies Division 2 stepped to the plate and welcomed Division 1 players with open arms.
“They approached us and said ‘Hey, can we play together?’ So, we talked about it and we said yeah, we’ll play together,” said Ladies Division 2 chairwoman Terry Thomas, of the Village of Bradford. “It seems like it’s going pretty good so far.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.