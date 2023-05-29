Ladies Division 2 welcomes Division 1

Stacey Cellini, left, high-fives Barb Keefer, both with Bat Intentions, during a game against the Pink Panthers.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The Villages is called “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” for a reason.

When a friend or neighbor is in need it’s a safe bet someone will be there to help. And it’s no different on the softball field.

Due to seasonal residents leaving and some others traveling during the summer, Ladies Division 1 unfortunately didn’t have enough players to field a division. Thankfully Ladies Division 2 stepped to the plate and welcomed Division 1 players with open arms.

“They approached us and said ‘Hey, can we play together?’ So, we talked about it and we said yeah, we’ll play together,” said Ladies Division 2 chairwoman Terry Thomas, of the Village of Bradford. “It seems like it’s going pretty good so far.”

