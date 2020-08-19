Ladies Division 2 softball honors longtime chair

The final game of the Ladies Division 1&2 combined softball season was delayed Friday morning, but for a good reason — one involving cupcakes.
The members of Ladies Division 2 softball gathered between Fields 2 and 3 at Buffalo Glen to celebrate the tenure of Donna Levery as chair of the board. Levery, who served in the role from September 2017 to the end of July, will be moving up to Ladies Division 1 next season, leaving the position she held for three years.
“We wanted to recognize her for all of the stuff she’s done,” said interim chair Sis Dueholm.
“People don’t know what has to be done behind the scenes. Sometimes, people think the board is just a figurehead, not doing anything, but we’re really working hard all the time for the players.”
