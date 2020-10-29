​Ladies Day event returns to The Villages links

Reunion week got something of a second act for the women at Hacienda Hills and Bonifay country clubs.
Wednesday marked the second Ladies Day since The Villages’ midweek golf games were revived earlier this month, and there was plenty of catching up for those that hadn’t necessarily crossed paths a week ago.
“It’s nice because you get to see people you hadn’t seen for a while,” said Elaine Mielke, who was waiting to tee off in the final group at Hacienda Hills.
“It’s like old home week when you get to see everybody,” the longtime Village Mira Mesa resident continued. “And when the people from up north get to come down, it’ll be great to catch up with them again.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.