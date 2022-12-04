Lack of killer instinct dooms U.S. to failure

Americans had their chances vs. Netherlands but weren’t ruthless enough to take them. Sports, at its highest levels, is a ruthless game.
Think of any NFL or college football contest. Someone recovers a fumble or nabs an interception, and Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa trots out with zero intent of handing off — it’s a menu of deep routes with plans to catch a defense in disarray.
The Netherlands had only two scoring opportunities in the opening half of Saturday’s 3-1 decision. It converted both — nearly identical centering cutback passes from the wing that Memphis Depay and Daley Blind easily buried into the net.
