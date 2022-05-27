Korean War veterans honored with Ambassador for Peace Medal

Daniel Vega’s dad is his hero. His father, Richard Vega, was a staff sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War from 1951-52. “I loved listening to (his stories),” Daniel said. “It’s just mind boggling that my dad went through that and risked his life for his country. We’re all extremely proud of him.”
On Wednesday, Richard was one of 38 Korean War veterans who were honored for their service with a Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. The medal was a show of appreciation from the South Korean government to American veterans for their service during the war.
Daniel, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, attended the ceremony. When Richard’s name was called, Daniel videotaped the presentation with a big smile on his face.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.