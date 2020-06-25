Korean war still not over 70 years later

Seventy years ago came the start of a war that continues to this day. After World War II, the Korean peninsula was divided at the 38th parallel. To the north lay the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea, a client of the Soviet Union. To the south, the Republic of Korea, or South Korea, an ally of the United States. On June 25, 1950, the North Korean army, with the approval of the Soviet Union, crossed the 38th parallel to forcibly reunite the peninsula. The South Korean army and the U.S. troops stationed there were virtually powerless to stop the North Koreans. U.S. occupation troops were rushed to the peninsula from Japan, but there weren’t enough and many were facing their first battle. “There had been no serious training, but they got thrown into combat,” said Jim Press, professor emeritus of history at Northwestern Michigan College and a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Within six weeks, troops from the north had marched through most of South Korea before being stopped at a tightly defended perimeter around Pusan, a port in the southeast corner of the country. For six weeks, United Nations forces, primarily those from South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom, held off the North Korean army while the U.N. forces built up strength in personnel and in supplies.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.