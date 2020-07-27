Korean War armistice agreed upon 67 years ago

It was 67 years ago today that the end came for a war that still hasn’t really ended.
The Korean War began June 25, 1950, and ended just over three years later. There were 36,000 Americans killed in the war and more than 100,000 wounded. Many more Korean and U.N. personnel also were casualties.
And yet, no peace treaty has ever been signed. The armistice that was agreed to on July 27, 1953, is all there’s ever been. South Korea never signed even that. U.S. troops continue to be stationed in Korea, guarding against North Korea trying again to reunite the peninsula.
According to figures from the U.S. Census, about 2,900 Korean War-era veterans live in The Villages.
Maj. Gen. John McWaters, of the Village of Bonnybrook, was an enlisted man serving in the 13th Combat Engineer Company when the armistice was announced.
