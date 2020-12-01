​Knights of Columbus works to help kids have a good Christmas

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And when COVID-19 is the lemon, the Knights of Columbus Council 13300 found a way to make things better for the patients at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
The Council, based at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood, is holding a toy fundraiser through Monday with gifts going directly to patients at the hospital. It’s an extension of one Council member’s commitment to the hospital and its young patients.
“As a PGA professional, I am required to give back to the game, but it seemed every group was taken,” said Joey Hidock, an instructor at The Villages Golf Academy and Knights of Columbus member. “I wanted to come up with something new, so I decided to go to a children’s hospital and bring the game to the young patients there.”
Once a month for 20 years, Hidock has traveled to Orlando to visit with patients as part of his “Putting on Smiles” initiative. Every month, Hidock challenges the kids to putting competitions. After all these years, Hidock has never won a match, and a countless number of children have won medals.
