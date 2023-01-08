Knights of Columbus help area residents for holidays

In and around The Villages, Christmas was a time to give gifts and celebrate with family and friends. But for the less fortunate, the holidays may have been a reminder that it was difficult to put gifts under the tree or even have enough food on the table.
Knights of Columbus Council 13300, based at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, wanted to help families have a merry Christmas last month.
“We took action in 2022, joining forces with Wildwood Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program as well as Kids Central,” said Kenneth Rabideau, of Knights of Columbus Council 13300. “Both programs involve assisting less fortunate children in the Wildwood area at Christmas.”
