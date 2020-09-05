Kiwanis clubs celebrate 10 years of annual charity

Families in need will have an abundance of diapers thanks to local clubs.
Every year, Kiwanis Clubs in Lake and Sumter counties, known as Division 9, hold a diaper drive to help local families. The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake and Lady Lake Kiwanis Aktion Club partnered together and collected 6,300 diapers. Division 9 as a whole collected about 25,000.
The drive is usually held from October to May, but it was extended until the end of August due to COVID-19. The diapers were recently donated to Children’s Home Society in Tavares, which helps families by providing support and counseling.
“Having these clubs work together for this project has been gratifying and will definitely benefit hundreds of needy families and their infants in the area,” said Cleve Tinsley, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake.
