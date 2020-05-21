Kiwanis Club launches project to help community

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake recently launched a new project designed to fulfill the needs of the many local families adversely affected by the coronavirus.
In April, the club began its Adopt A Family service project. The project helps families who have been identified by community leaders as needing assistance with essential items because of circumstances resulting from the pandemic. Club members shop for and deliver food, paper goods and personal toiletries to families in need.
The project started off with $5,000 from the club’s funds. Individual members then made donations to increase the amount to about $7,000. Kiwanis International this week added a $2,500 grant to help cover costs.
