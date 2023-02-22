Kiwanis Club holding annual diaper drive

Glendia Brown remembers when local Kiwanis clubs first got involved in collecting diapers for families in need.
“It was about 13-14 years ago when one of our Kiwanis members spoke about Healthy Families Florida, a program assisting pregnant women, newborns and their families,” the Oxford resident said. “We were told that Healthy Families had a host of clients that were in need of diapers and if Kiwanis Division 9, whose member clubs include the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake, could help.”
