Kitten season spurring need for donations to help care for animals

With a large number of cats — about 35 — at its shelter, Lady Lake Animal Control is in need of many items to keep the cats healthy and to get them ready for adoption.
“I’ve just got numerous kitties coming in, both kittens and pregnant mommies, and I’ve had several cases where citizens have gone in the hospital or rehab and can no longer care for the animals,” said Denise Williams, Lady Lake Animal Control officer.
The shelter is in need of kitty litter, KMR kitten milk replacement for bottle-baby kittens, and Fancy Feast wet kitten food.
The shelter could also use monetary donations, Dawn detergent, for safely cleaning the animals, and IAMS dry kitten and adult food and dog food.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.