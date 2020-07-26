Kitten adoptions yield companionship, cuddles

The 3-month-old tabby cats Petra and Glitter have new names to suit their personalities.
They’re now called Laverne and Shirley.
“Laverne and Shirley just seemed to fit them,” said owner Charlie Beck. “They’re always together and leading each other into trouble.”
In the midst of kitten season, Charlie and Sarah Beck, of the Village of Fenney, did their part to lessen the cat population at YOUR Humane Society SPCA on July 7 by adopting two kittens.
