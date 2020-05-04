Kite-flying club still looking to the clouds

Gerri Jamieson got hooked on kite flying three years ago after she and her grandchildren learned to fly with the Cloud Chasers group.
“I came home and ordered a kite, and I love it,” said Jamieson, of the Village of St. Charles. “It’s addicting, it’s fun and it’s outside.”
The kite-flying club still meets five days a week, but is practicing social-distancing guidelines, said President Ken Stokes, of the Village of Silver Lake.
Since The Villages Polo Club became a coronavirus testing site, the kite flyers have moved some of their sessions to the multipurpose field at Everglades Recreation Complex and the field at Wildwood Community Center.
