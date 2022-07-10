King's Gallery provides framing for new recreation center

Laura Benard collected several keepsakes during her time working at a fire department in Texas.
She wanted to pass the special items on to her children and grandchildren, but they felt it was a better idea to donate the pieces so others could learn about her time as a first responder in her community.
Now Benard's memorabilia will be among the hundreds of items on display at First Responders Recreation Center opening soon in The Villages.
Staff at The King's Gallery, an art gallery and framing business in Spanish Springs, is doing all of the framing work for the donated items The Villages has received to put on display at the recreation center.
Candy Coldwell, one of the owners of the business, is delighted to be involved.
