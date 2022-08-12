Kids slide effortlessly into shuffleboard at Camp Villages

Shuffleboard became a full family affair when Susan Ponte brought her daughter and two grandchildren to the Camp Villages event at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex.
“It is nice to learn something new together,” said Ponte’s daughter, Kristin Doyle. “We are all on an even playing field.”
Doyle and her kids, Jack and Emma, were visiting last week from out of state. Shuffleboard was the first Camp Villages activity for the family, and Ponte called it “pure happiness” while they played.
The Villages Shuffleboard Club taught a group of 20 campers and grandparents the rules and techniques of the game.
Ponte, of the Village of Hawkins, loved seeing Jack and Emma smile while playing. Doyle loved that The Villages gives grandparents the opportunity to bond with grandkids over many activities.
