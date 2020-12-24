Kids, grandparents wrap holiday memories

Lorraine Salaman, of the Village of Summerhill, is delicately wrapped in streamers by her grandchildren, Scarlett Salaman, 9, and Lennox Salaman, 7, both of Orlando, during the Camp Villages gift wrap competition at Bradenton Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Wrapping up Christmas presents never looked so fun.

As part of Camp Villages’ Holiday Week festivities, four families gathered Monday at Bradenton Recreation Center for a gift-wrapping competition.

According to Taylor Ratliff, recreation supervisor at Aviary Recreation Center, this event was a chance for the grandparents and grandchildren to work together on several challenges.

Ratliff was going to watch how the families used the materials for his own gifts.

“I’m a horrible gift-wrapper,” Ratliff said.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.