Kids, grandparents wrap holiday memories

Wrapping up Christmas presents never looked so fun.
As part of Camp Villages’ Holiday Week festivities, four families gathered Monday at Bradenton Recreation Center for a gift-wrapping competition.
According to Taylor Ratliff, recreation supervisor at Aviary Recreation Center, this event was a chance for the grandparents and grandchildren to work together on several challenges.
Ratliff was going to watch how the families used the materials for his own gifts.
“I’m a horrible gift-wrapper,” Ratliff said.
