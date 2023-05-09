Kidney Disease Support Group Hosting Event

The Kidney Disease Support Group invites the community to attend an upcoming presentation. At 3:30 p.m. Friday at Laurel Manor Recreation, the group will host Joe Karan, director of advocacy and education with the National Kidney Foundation of Florida.
Karan will discuss his own background with kidney disease, connect attendees with relevant resources, and answer questions during a Q&A.
