Kick-off of Monday Night Car Shows

Jim and Judy Wegner’s Valentine’s Day date night on Monday consisted of seeing a movie and checking out the Monday Night Car Show at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square featuring the Porsche Owners of The Villages club. Monday’s event, which featured more than 30 Porsches owned by Villagers, kicked off the return of Monday Night Car Shows. Friday Night Car Shows began Feb. 4.
The Wegners, of the Village of Mallory Square, felt drawn to a bright red Porsche 911 Turbo from 1971.
