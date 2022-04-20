Khaki Quilters honor six veterans with Quilts of Valor

Although the six quilts that sat on a table Tuesday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex bared a slight resemblance to one another, as soon as they were placed around a pair of shoulders, their individual patchwork was on display.
The Khaki Quilters held a Quilt of Valor Ceremony for more than 50 guests, in which they gave these quilts to six veterans. Each quilt was made for them personally to honor their service.
Khaki Quilters member and QOV Foundation coordinator Sheila Robbins greeted the audience and presented the quilts.
Thomas Gurley received his Quilt of Valor first. He served as a seaman First Class with the United States Navy in World War II from 1942 to 1946.
