Khaki Quilters drape five veterans with Quilt of Valor

Karen Anders still remembers how she felt at 13 years old when her brother left for Marine Corps boot camp.
“We really missed him a lot,” the Village of Collier resident said.
She watched her brother, Richard Garst, receive the Quilt of Valor she made him Tuesday at a Khaki Quilters ceremony. He was one of five veterans who received the special quilt during the event at Eisenhower Recreation in recognition of their service.
