Khaki Quilters drape five veterans with Quilt of Valor

Connie Crispin, of the Village of Hillsborough, left, and Val Spangler, of the Village of Buttonwood, wrap a Quilt of Valor around retired  Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Meyer at the Khaki Quilters meeting at Eisenhower Recreation.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Karen Anders still remembers how she felt at 13 years old when her brother left for Marine Corps boot camp.

“We really missed him a lot,” the Village of Collier resident said.

She watched her brother, Richard Garst, receive the Quilt of Valor she made him Tuesday at a Khaki Quilters ceremony. He was one of five veterans who received the special quilt during the event at Eisenhower Recreation in recognition of their service.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.