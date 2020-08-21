Keeping the lines from ‘coming apart’

Members of The Villages Theater Company were so close.
All four actors in the romantic comedy “Coming Apart” had learned their lines and were off-book when the coronavirus pandemic hit and closed down the recreation centers in March. The play had been scheduled to be presented in April.
“I finally felt I’ve got it, and then the plug was pulled,” Ann Stockton said, laughing.
The play, which is directed by Steve Rubin, has been tentatively pushed back to January.
To keep the lines fresh in her mind during the break, Stockton has been reading the script as if she’s reading a book.
