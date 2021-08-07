Keeping Team USA on ‘High octane’

Terri Moreman, of the Village of Pine Hills, holds two Olympic torches, one from Beijing and another from Atlanta. She was in charge of of the nutritional needs of hundreds of athletes for more than three decades of Olympic Games, as well as other international events.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

When Team USA sends more than 550 athletes to the Olympic Games, someone has to make sure they’re properly powered.

For more than three decades, that job fell to Terri Moreman.

“You’ve got to have high-octane fuel in these bodies,” said the Village of Pine Hills resident, who retired last year as director of food and nutrition for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Moreman helped establish nutritional and logistical procedures at Team USA’s High Performance Training Center, a campus in each Olympic city that allows U.S. athletes a chance to maintain training while awaiting their events.

