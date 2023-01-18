Keeping COVID at bay this winter

A new subvariant of COVID-19 is driving a surge in case numbers nationwide and in Florida, but officials say taking the proper steps to protect against the virus remains effective in reducing the risk of transmission, severe illness or hospitalization. The XBB.1.5 subvariant is a new strain in the same family as the omicron variant, which sparked a rise in cases across the country around this same time a year ago.
The highly transmissible form of the virus has pushed case numbers to their highest levels in months across the country,but the severity of the newest strain remains to be seen.
