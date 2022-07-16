Keeping a classic ride in the family

Ron Eichner finally finished graduate school in 1979, earning a master’s degree in engineering management.
He wanted to treat himself for his hard work. Because of how proud he was, he searched for his dream car.
“I wanted a 1978 Corvette,” he said. “It was the silver anniversary and it was the pace car.”
A pace car is the vehicle that leads a pack of race cars before a race to warm up or to limit speed during dangerous conditions.
Because the silver anniversary was so popular Eichner, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, could not find one for himself in five states.
“Between Pennsylvania where I lived, and Ohio, Michigan, New York and Vermont ...They were all sold and spoken for,” he said. “So I bought a 1979 instead.”
