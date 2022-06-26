‘Keep looking up’ is a good way to meet some birds

The Village Birders members are well-versed in the art of spotting feathered friends. The club motto is “Keep Looking Up” to represent the idea of keeping your eyes on the sky so you never miss a potential bird sighting. The group goes to nearby state parks and other areas for birding trips, and if you join the mailing list you get detailed information about the latest outings.
The club’s next meeting is in October, but you can test your bird species knowledge whenever you want.
