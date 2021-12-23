Kathy Linder is overcome with emotion as she passes through her neighborhood during the holiday season.

Sometimes her eyes mist up and other times her heart fills with gratitude as she looks at the little PVC pipe Christmas trees in everyone’s yards. Kathy’s husband, Gene, led a neighborhood project last year to create enough of the trees so everyone could have matching decorations. Gene and his friend Jim Boyd began constructing trees in January 2020 to have enough made by last December. In March 2020, Gene and Boyd completed the first tree. No one expected Gene to die from a sudden heart attack just hours later.
