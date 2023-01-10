K2 Summit Research officially arrives in The Villages

Before beginning his seminar, Dr. Craig Curtis made sure those in attendance knew his one rule: they had to smile.
The request sparked chuckles among those at the seminar on Alzheimer’s disease last week at K2 Summit Research. The clinical research group is affiliated with K2 Medical Research, which has three locations in Central Florida. But while K2 Medical conducts studies on a variety subjects, K2 Summit focuses on Alzheimer’s.
K2 Summit began accepting patients for clinical trials in October at its first office in The Villages. Today marks K2’s ribbon cutting, announcing its presence at the Sharon L. Morse Medical Building next to UF Health The Villages Hospital.
“Their team has a lot of industry experience, and their CEO is very familiar with our community through prior ventures here,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
