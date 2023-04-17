K-9 Lux retired from Lady Lake P.D. after 6 years of service

Former Lady Lake Police Department K-9 Lux will spend the rest of his days running free on the Higgens’ family farm with all of his squeaky toys and farm friends.
The 7-year-old German shepherd retired from the Lady Lake Police Department on April 3 during the Lady Lake commission meeting. K-9 Lux and his handler received a standing ovation from all of the commissioners, Lady Lake Police Department officers in attendance and K-9 Fast, as he weaved his way through the agency and town hall one last time, squeaking his stuffed lamb toy the whole way through.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office gave Lux to the Lady Lake Police Department in 2017 when he was 1 year old. K-9 Lux served as a narcotics and tracking dog for the last six years, and is credited with tracking missing seniors with dementia, lost children and criminals, said Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta.
“This is a bittersweet moment because we at the police department are losing a K-9 colleague and our friend,” Tempesta said.
