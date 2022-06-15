K-9 Fast is a recent addition to the Lady Lake Police Department

A new furry face, K-9 Fast, has joined the Lady Lake Police Department to patrol the streets.
The golden retriever arrived at the department May 26 from Southern Coast K9, a training and K-9 vendor in New Smyrna Beach. Fast will help the agency locate missing people and track down narcotics.
Fast and his handler, Officer Ryan O’Neal, are the second K-9 team at the agency, giving it even more resources when it comes to drug busts and finding missing people.
“We’re bonding pretty good,” O’Neal said. “It was funny when they brought him out and I met him. He got all happy and excited and I was like ‘Yeah, that’s the one.’”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.