Justice system offers residents a variety of ways to volunteer

Jeff Cohen is more than an advocate for scared children involved in neglect and abuse cases — he is a friendly face when they need to feel safe.
Cohen volunteers with Florida’s Guardian ad Litem Program, which provides volunteer advocates for children who may have experienced abuse, abandonment and neglect. Guardians act as a voice for children during the court process, with the goal of getting them into a safe, loving and permanent home.
Volunteers with GAL and other organizations support processes within the community’s justice system, along with others who help in courtrooms or volunteer as bailiffs for local sheriff’s offices.
