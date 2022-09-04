Junior golfer reaches regionals of Drive, Chip & Putt

Kenzi Kacanich has a complete golf game.
She can drive, she can chip, and she can putt.
And she's only nine years old.
Kenzi, of Oxford and a student at The Villages Junior Golf Academy, is competing in the annual Drive, Chip & Putt competition, a nationwide challenge for junior golfers ages 7 to 15 to test their mettle in three important golf skills.
"She is an unbelievably driven young girl," said Kenzi's instructor, David Sherman, of The Villages Golf Academy. "She has one of the key elements. What I like to say is commitment is the bridge between goals and achievements and she has the commitment to do it."
