Josh Turner to make stop in The Villages

Josh Turner is bringing a classic country Christmas to the stage of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center as part of the singer’s King Size Manger Tour, featuring songs from his new Christmas album of the same name, released in October. The show which will include his other hits, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the show start at $86 and can be found at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
“King Size Manger,” the album, is a mix of countryinspired classic Christmas songs along with a few Hawaiian, bluegrass and swing influences.
The album also includes original songs, “King Sized Manger,” “What He’s Given Me,” “Soldier’s Gift” and “Mele Kalikimaka My ‘Ohana.’”
