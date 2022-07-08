Joint veterans support committee prepares monument for military dogs

A tribute to the bravery of four-legged troops and their trainers at war is in the works at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
This monument dedicated to U.S. military working dog units is just one part of the Freedom Memorial Plaza project, which is made up of roughly 14 monuments highlighting various military branches, wars and achievements across two acres at the cemetery’s entrance.
The Joint Veterans Support Committee, a group supporting the cemetery and running the project, still needs funds to complete all the monuments, as it has raised about $170,000 of the $10 million goal. The first monument debuted last year and is dedicated to Gold Star families.
“It’s been extremely rewarding,” said Doug Gardner, JVSC’s Freedom Memorial Plaza monuments project committee chairman. “The highest week of my life was when the Gold Star monument was installed. Everyone said it would take us years and years to get it done and it was going to be a marathon, but we were the second national cemetery to get one.”
